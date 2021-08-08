Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,381,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,126 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $112,050,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

