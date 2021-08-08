OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

OSUR stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

