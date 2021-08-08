Oppenheimer Weighs in on NCR Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NYSE NCR opened at $41.38 on Friday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

