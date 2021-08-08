Oppenheimer Increases Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $17.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of MWA opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

