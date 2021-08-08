OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,250. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.