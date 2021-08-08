Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 45,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OPNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.