Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.
NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 45,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
OPNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
