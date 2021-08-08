Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The company has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

