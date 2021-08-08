Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 104,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.