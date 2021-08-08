Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.990 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.99 EPS.

ONTO traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,711. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.27.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

