OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Major Shareholder Sells $637,583,000.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OMF stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

