Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 1,136,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.