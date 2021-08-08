Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,756. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. 596,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.