OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76 to $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,780. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

