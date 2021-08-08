OFS Capital Co. (OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. OFS Capital has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.