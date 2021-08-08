Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $353.75 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

