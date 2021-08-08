O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

