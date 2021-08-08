O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
