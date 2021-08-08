Nyxoah S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) Quiet Period Will End on August 11th

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $37.00 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

