Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.00

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 5602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.