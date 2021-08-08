NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $232.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

