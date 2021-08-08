NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.77. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.