Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,287 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 397,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

