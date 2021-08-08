Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,544 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $310.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.52.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

