Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

