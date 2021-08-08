Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.
