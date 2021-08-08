Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

