Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

