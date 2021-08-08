NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE NS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 565,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

