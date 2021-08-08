NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.04 on Friday. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.