Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

