Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. 84,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

