Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.980 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

