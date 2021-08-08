Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.980 EPS.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.
Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
