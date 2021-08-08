Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.