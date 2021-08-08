North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $433.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

