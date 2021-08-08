Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Progyny by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.