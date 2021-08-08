Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €75.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.38 ($82.80).

Shares of FME opened at €67.26 ($79.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €77.10 ($90.71).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

