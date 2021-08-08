Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.867 EPS.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 928,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

