NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NNBR. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NNBR opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.31. NN has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that NN will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 16.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NN by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NN by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 59.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 289,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

