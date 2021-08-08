NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 1,570,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

