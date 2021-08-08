Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. Analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

