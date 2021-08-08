Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Nikola stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock worth $29,603,979. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nikola by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nikola by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

