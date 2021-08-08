NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.26-6.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $274.08. The company had a trading volume of 320,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, dropped their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

