NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.26-6.46 EPS.

NICE stock opened at $274.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.18.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

