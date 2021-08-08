Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of NXST opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

