Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 1,019.1% against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $46,214.98 and approximately $499.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

