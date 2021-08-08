Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

