NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
NewAge stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.
About NewAge
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
