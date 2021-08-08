New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

