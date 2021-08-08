New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Loop Capital

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWR. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

NEWR opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

