New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

