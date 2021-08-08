New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.